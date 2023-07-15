Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 61,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 98,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 42,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 95,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,534,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 118,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,624,000 after purchasing an additional 6,104 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

JPIB stock opened at $46.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.96. The company has a market cap of $302.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.23.

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.2423 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (JPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund provides total return through the active management of a broad based, broad maturity bond portfolio reaching sectors in both developed and emerging markets around the world outside of the US.

