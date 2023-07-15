Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 36.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 369 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Intuit by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,660,990 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,484,790,000 after acquiring an additional 120,343 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Intuit by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,109,960 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,985,013,000 after acquiring an additional 86,957 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Intuit by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,340,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,752 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,173,468,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,412,769 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $939,098,000 after purchasing an additional 462,468 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,125.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $295,390.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,125.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,422 shares of company stock valued at $25,405,260. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intuit Stock Up 0.5 %

Several brokerages have commented on INTU. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Intuit from $462.00 to $485.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on Intuit from $465.00 to $495.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Intuit from $500.00 to $530.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Intuit from $520.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Intuit from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $492.85.

INTU opened at $483.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $443.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $425.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $135.57 billion, a PE ratio of 61.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $352.63 and a 52 week high of $490.83.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.62. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 15.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.39%.

About Intuit

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

