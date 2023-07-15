Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 62.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,888 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BCE. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 10.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in BCE by 10.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 555,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,786,000 after acquiring an additional 50,975 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in BCE by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 170,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,479,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in BCE by 30.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 117,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,528,000 after acquiring an additional 27,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in BCE by 7.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. 38.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of BCE stock opened at $44.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.74. BCE Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.88 and a 1 year high of $51.11. The stock has a market cap of $40.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.60.

BCE Increases Dividend

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Free Report ) (TSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. BCE had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. Equities research analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.714 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 137.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BCE has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank downgraded shares of BCE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BCE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.72.

BCE Profile

(Free Report)

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.