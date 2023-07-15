Genfit S.A. (OTCMKTS:GNFTF) Short Interest Up 1,980.0% in June

Genfit S.A. (OTCMKTS:GNFTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a growth of 1,980.0% from the June 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Genfit Stock Performance

OTCMKTS GNFTF opened at $3.80 on Friday. Genfit has a twelve month low of $3.13 and a twelve month high of $4.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.97 and its 200 day moving average is $4.02.

Genfit Company Profile

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates and diagnostic solutions for metabolic and liver-related diseases. The company develops Elafibranor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with primary biliary cholangitis. It also engages in the development of NIS4 technology for the diagnosis of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and fibrosis; VS-01 for the treatment of Urea Cycle Disorder (UCD) and Organic Acidemia Disorder (OAD); GNS561, which is in Phase 1b/2 trial to treat patients with cholangiocarcinoma (CCA); and VS-01-ACLF and Nitazoxanide (NTZ), which is in Phase 1 trial to treat acute-on-chronic liver failure, as well as VS-02-HE, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of Reduction of Hyperammonemia and the Stabilization of Blood Ammonia.

