Genfit S.A. (OTCMKTS:GNFTF) Short Interest Up 1,980.0% in June

Genfit S.A. (OTCMKTS:GNFTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a growth of 1,980.0% from the June 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Genfit Stock Performance
OTCMKTS GNFTF opened at $3.80 on Friday. Genfit has a twelve month low of $3.13 and a twelve month high of $4.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.97 and its 200 day moving average is $4.02.
Genfit Company Profile
