Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Acquired by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $4,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GPC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth $239,384,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the first quarter worth $124,130,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Genuine Parts by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,153,442,000 after buying an additional 481,039 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Genuine Parts by 20,771.1% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 313,067 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 311,567 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Genuine Parts by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,133,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $370,185,000 after buying an additional 297,814 shares during the period. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genuine Parts Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of GPC stock opened at $165.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.45. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $137.14 and a fifty-two week high of $187.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.11. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.53% and a net margin of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.53%.

Insider Activity at Genuine Parts

In related news, insider Randall P. Breaux purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $149.44 per share, for a total transaction of $74,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,066,957.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GPC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $163.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, April 21st. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $185.00 to $189.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.60.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

