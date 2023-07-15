Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Shares Bought by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 149,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $5,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Getty Realty by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 585,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,762,000 after acquiring an additional 7,892 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 7,969 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 155,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after buying an additional 41,905 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 4,193 shares during the period. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on GTY. JMP Securities raised their price target on Getty Realty from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Getty Realty in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

NYSE GTY opened at $33.03 on Friday. Getty Realty Corp. has a 1-year low of $25.49 and a 1-year high of $36.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.24). Getty Realty had a net margin of 50.43% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $42.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.02 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Getty Realty Corp. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is currently 97.73%.

