Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (NASDAQ:RNRG) Short Interest Update

Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (NASDAQ:RNRG – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 77,300 shares, a growth of 8,488.9% from the June 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RNRG. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF by 234.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 175,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 123,229 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF during the third quarter worth about $681,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF during the first quarter worth about $638,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF during the first quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000.

Get Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF alerts:

Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ RNRG opened at $12.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.45. Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF has a 12 month low of $11.60 and a 12 month high of $15.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.80 million, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 0.78.

Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF Announces Dividend

Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th.

(Get Free Report)

The Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (RNRG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Renewable Energy Producers index, a market-cap-weighted index of global renewable energy companies including YieldCos. RNRG was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Global X.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.