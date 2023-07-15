Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 31.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,520 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 56,807 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $3,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Halliburton by 259.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 166,407 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after buying an additional 120,122 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Halliburton by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 128,001 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after buying an additional 52,933 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at about $696,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Halliburton by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,347 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Halliburton by 83.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,384 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAL opened at $36.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.58. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $23.30 and a 52-week high of $43.42. The firm has a market cap of $33.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Halliburton had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 29.63%.

Several research firms have commented on HAL. UBS Group lowered their price target on Halliburton from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com cut Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Halliburton from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Halliburton from $57.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.68.

In other Halliburton news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $8,206,310.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 829,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,084,207.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $140,068.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,142. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $8,206,310.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 829,230 shares in the company, valued at $25,084,207.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 353,623 shares of company stock valued at $11,046,183 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

