Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,469 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Hologic were worth $4,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Hologic by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Hologic by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 311,855 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,330,000 after acquiring an additional 16,609 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in Hologic by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 93,392 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,987,000 after acquiring an additional 40,747 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Hologic by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,611 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its holdings in Hologic by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 17,133 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HOLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Hologic from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.64.

In related news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 2,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total value of $200,114.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,860.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Hologic news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total transaction of $797,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,547,149.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 2,390 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total transaction of $200,114.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,860.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Hologic stock opened at $80.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 4.41. The firm has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 1.00. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $87.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.77.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.18. Hologic had a net margin of 18.56% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $957.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

