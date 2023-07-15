HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Acquired by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,615 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $4,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in HubSpot during the 1st quarter worth about $303,000. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in HubSpot by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the 1st quarter worth about $286,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in HubSpot by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,274 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the 1st quarter worth about $679,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Stock Up 0.8 %

HubSpot stock opened at $555.39 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $245.03 and a twelve month high of $569.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $507.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $420.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -189.55 and a beta of 1.57.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.16. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $501.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.55 million. As a group, research analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HUBS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on HubSpot in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on HubSpot from $447.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. TheStreet upgraded HubSpot from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on HubSpot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on HubSpot from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $424.81.

In other HubSpot news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 10,846 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.83, for a total transaction of $5,605,538.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,974,270.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 2,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.81, for a total value of $1,174,859.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,603,742.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 10,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.83, for a total value of $5,605,538.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,974,270.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,854 shares of company stock valued at $17,143,923. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

