IFP Advisors Inc Sells 958 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) by 64.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 958 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SWX. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 4,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 76,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,296,000 after buying an additional 14,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Price Performance

SWX opened at $64.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.79 and a 52-week high of $88.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of -17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.71.

Southwest Gas Announces Dividend

Southwest Gas ( NYSE:SWX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.30. Southwest Gas had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently -65.44%.

Insider Activity at Southwest Gas

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 15,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.98 per share, for a total transaction of $909,184.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,610,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,180,381.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 9,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.99 per share, with a total value of $531,478.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,844,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,854,810.06. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 15,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.98 per share, for a total transaction of $909,184.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,610,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,180,381.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 123,332 shares of company stock worth $7,142,875 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SWX. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Southwest Gas from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.40.

Southwest Gas Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. It operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The company also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

