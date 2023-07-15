Inspire Investing LLC Acquires 2,888 Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 42.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,658 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of SM Energy by 3.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,361 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of SM Energy by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,630 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 118,109 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,824 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SM stock opened at $32.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 4.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.79. SM Energy has a 1 year low of $24.66 and a 1 year high of $48.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The energy company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.14. SM Energy had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 41.07%. The business had revenue of $573.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.89%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SM shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on SM Energy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $33.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.73.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It also has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

