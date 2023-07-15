Inspire Investing LLC Acquires 375 Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,807 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 2.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,401 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 4.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,317 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 42,673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Armstrong World Industries by 4.5% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,317 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Armstrong World Industries by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 50,279 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $73.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.03 and a 12 month high of $94.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.56 and its 200-day moving average is $71.54.

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $310.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.86 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 41.94% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.254 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 22.82%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AWI. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lowered their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $77.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Armstrong World Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.88.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling and wall systems in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers suspended mineral fiber, soft fiber, fiberglass wool, and metal ceiling systems, as well as wood, wood fiber, glass-reinforced-gypsum, and felt ceiling and wall products; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings and walls for use in commercial settings; and facade and partition products.

