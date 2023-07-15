Inspire Investing LLC Acquires 439 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,219 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in AECOM were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in AECOM during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in AECOM during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of AECOM by 80.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AECOM in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of AECOM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AECOM alerts:

AECOM Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:ACM opened at $86.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.27. AECOM has a 52-week low of $62.60 and a 52-week high of $92.16.

AECOM Announces Dividend

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 2.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACM shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on AECOM from $103.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered AECOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AECOM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

AECOM Profile

(Free Report)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.