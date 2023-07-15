Inspire Investing LLC Acquires 446 Shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Spire were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Spire by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Spire in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Spire in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Spire by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Spire by 122.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SR stock opened at $63.00 on Friday. Spire Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.52 and a 1-year high of $77.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.18 and its 200 day moving average is $68.63. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.98 million. Spire had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.42 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Spire Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. Spire’s payout ratio is 61.41%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Spire from $73.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Spire from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spire in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Spire from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on Spire from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.25.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

