Inspire Investing LLC Acquires 538 Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,116,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $377,638,000 after acquiring an additional 35,822 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,470,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $395,924,000 after buying an additional 748,651 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 1st quarter worth $248,502,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,976,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,954,000 after buying an additional 56,408 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,671,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,452,000 after buying an additional 53,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ITCI opened at $63.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.47 and a beta of 1.11. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.01 and a 12-month high of $67.05.

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $95.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.14 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 73.46% and a negative return on equity of 33.92%. On average, equities analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ITCI shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $74.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $74.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.20.

In related news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 81,854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total value of $5,236,200.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Nostrand Robert L. Van sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $630,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,735. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 81,854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total transaction of $5,236,200.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

