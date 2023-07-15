Inspire Investing LLC Boosts Stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,824 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AJRD. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,330 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,713 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 5,972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 31,260 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Aerojet Rocketdyne alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a report on Saturday, July 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Trading Down 0.3 %

AJRD opened at $55.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 61.52 and a beta of 0.56. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $39.18 and a one year high of $56.80.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $566.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.35 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.