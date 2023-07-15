Inspire Investing LLC Boosts Stake in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,934 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Duality Advisers LP raised its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 77,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 20,494 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 213,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 26,561 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 193,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 40,390 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 116,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions Price Performance

EBS stock opened at $7.21 on Friday. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.77 and a 1 year high of $36.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Emergent BioSolutions ( NYSE:EBS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.67) by ($1.50). The company had revenue of $165.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.85 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a negative return on equity of 20.18% and a negative net margin of 41.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down from $23.00) on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Emergent BioSolutions in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark raised Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. Its products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; public health crises; and acute, emergency, and community care.

