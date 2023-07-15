Inspire Investing LLC Buys 2,521 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) by 48.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Cytokinetics by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Cytokinetics by 151.8% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 161,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,416,000 after acquiring an additional 97,572 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in Cytokinetics in the first quarter worth approximately $298,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in Cytokinetics by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 370,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,999,000 after acquiring an additional 79,096 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Cytokinetics in the first quarter worth approximately $1,218,000.

Cytokinetics Stock Performance

CYTK opened at $34.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.44 and a 200 day moving average of $38.84. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $32.26 and a fifty-two week high of $55.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.14). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 1,401.63% and a negative net margin of 439.05%. The business had revenue of $4.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.02) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 300.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.68, for a total value of $471,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,619,065.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,500 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total value of $88,425.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 160,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,682,685.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.68, for a total transaction of $471,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,619,065.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,953 shares of company stock valued at $3,481,026 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on CYTK. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

