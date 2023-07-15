Inspire Investing LLC Buys 338 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Exponent in the 4th quarter valued at $51,619,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,057,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,743,000 after buying an additional 493,847 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exponent by 550.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 172,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,785,000 after acquiring an additional 146,028 shares during the period. Thematics Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Exponent in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,927,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Exponent by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,685,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,088,000 after acquiring an additional 60,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on EXPO. TheStreet downgraded shares of Exponent from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Exponent in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Exponent in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at Exponent

Exponent Stock Up 1.2 %

In other Exponent news, VP Richard Reiss sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.48, for a total transaction of $254,212.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,485.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Exponent news, VP Bradley A. James sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total value of $134,040.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,584 shares in the company, valued at $677,706.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Richard Reiss sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.48, for a total transaction of $254,212.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,485.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,729 shares of company stock valued at $508,440 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EXPO stock opened at $95.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.72 and a beta of 0.62. Exponent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.27 and a 12 month high of $112.75.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The business had revenue of $140.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.17 million. Exponent had a net margin of 19.39% and a return on equity of 30.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Exponent Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.06%.

Exponent Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

