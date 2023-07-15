Inspire Investing LLC Buys 406 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,526 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Science Applications International during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Science Applications International during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Science Applications International during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Science Applications International during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Science Applications International during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Price Performance

SAIC opened at $114.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.28 and a 200 day moving average of $105.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.08. Science Applications International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.93 and a fifty-two week high of $117.94.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 25.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Science Applications International news, insider Robert S. Genter sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.70, for a total transaction of $323,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,655 shares in the company, valued at $6,317,143.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SAIC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $121.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Science Applications International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.29.

About Science Applications International

(Free Report)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

Further Reading

