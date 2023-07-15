Inspire Investing LLC Buys 684 Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) by 32.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HELE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Helen of Troy by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,282,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,591,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,478,000 after acquiring an additional 14,931 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Brian Grass purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $480,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,444,818.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Helen of Troy Stock Performance

Shares of HELE stock opened at $128.38 on Friday. Helen of Troy Limited has a one year low of $81.14 and a one year high of $141.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.12 and its 200 day moving average is $103.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 10th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $474.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.36 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HELE has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $138.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.33.

Helen of Troy Profile

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated hydration bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs and accessories, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

