Inspire Investing LLC Buys 768 Shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Free Report) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in PNM Resources by 8.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PNM Resources by 1.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 45,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in PNM Resources during the first quarter worth $5,387,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 114.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 238,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,378,000 after acquiring an additional 127,483 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 0.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 391,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares during the period. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PNM Resources Stock Up 0.0 %

PNM stock opened at $45.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.91. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.35 and a 52 week high of $49.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PNM Resources ( NYSE:PNM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $544.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.14 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 8.89%. PNM Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PNM. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

