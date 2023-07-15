Inspire Investing LLC Cuts Stock Position in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Inspire Investing LLC cut its position in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,752 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Heska were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HSKA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Heska by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,736 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,207,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Heska by 43.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heska by 12.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Heska by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Heska by 8.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,409 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the period. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HSKA opened at $119.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.00. Heska Co. has a 12-month low of $57.83 and a 12-month high of $120.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.17 and a beta of 1.58.

Heska ( NASDAQ:HSKA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.13). Heska had a positive return on equity of 0.94% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $62.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.15 million. Equities analysts predict that Heska Co. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Heska in a research note on Monday, July 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners lowered Heska from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Heska from $58.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.25.

Heska Corporation manufactures and sells diagnostic and specialty products and solutions for veterinary practitioners in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, Spain, France, Switzerland, Australia, and Malaysia. The company offers Element DC, Element DCX, Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element RC, Element RCX, and Element RC3X chemistry systems for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell, platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and Element COAG and Element AIM veterinary analyzers.

