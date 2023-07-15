Inspire Investing LLC Cuts Stock Position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Inspire Investing LLC cut its holdings in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 807 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Hedges Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 9.1% in the first quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 249.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 163,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,062,000 after acquiring an additional 116,634 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 206.7% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the first quarter worth approximately $575,000. 92.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shake Shack Stock Performance

Shares of Shake Shack stock opened at $78.75 on Friday. Shake Shack Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.83 and a 52 week high of $80.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -201.92 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Insider Activity at Shake Shack

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $253.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.84 million. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Shake Shack Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on SHAK. TheStreet raised Shake Shack from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Shake Shack in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Shake Shack from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Shake Shack from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Shake Shack from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.36.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

