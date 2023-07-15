Inspire Investing LLC Decreases Stake in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

Inspire Investing LLC lowered its position in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Free Report) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,636 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,491 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in PGT Innovations were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in PGT Innovations in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,524 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PGT Innovations

In other PGT Innovations news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $73,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,346,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,443,524.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PGT Innovations news, insider Deborah L. Lapinska sold 10,000 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $256,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,626,867.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $73,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,346,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,443,524.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $455,400 in the last three months. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PGT Innovations Stock Down 0.5 %

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on PGT Innovations from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on PGT Innovations from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on PGT Innovations from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE:PGTI opened at $28.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.47. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.24 and a 12-month high of $29.64.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The construction company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $376.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.85 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 7.38%. Sell-side analysts expect that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

About PGT Innovations

(Free Report)

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

Featured Articles

