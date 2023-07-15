Inspire Investing LLC Decreases Stock Position in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Inspire Investing LLC lowered its stake in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter valued at about $350,862,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 370.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on IPAR. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Inter Parfums from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Inter Parfums from $176.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Inter Parfums currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.25.

Inter Parfums Stock Performance

IPAR stock opened at $133.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.07. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $161.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.47.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $311.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.07 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 12.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Inter Parfums

In other Inter Parfums news, Director Veronique Gabai-Pinsky sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.73, for a total transaction of $139,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 44.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Inter Parfums

(Free Report)

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.