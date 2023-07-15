Inspire Investing LLC Grows Position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLO. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Flowers Foods by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,836,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,523,000 after purchasing an additional 143,658 shares during the period. Covea Finance grew its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 95.4% in the first quarter. Covea Finance now owns 127,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after acquiring an additional 62,000 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $308,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,028,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,571,000 after acquiring an additional 138,681 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $5,314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FLO opened at $24.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.61 and its 200 day moving average is $26.92. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.94 and a fifty-two week high of $30.16.

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 4.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.00%.

In other Flowers Foods news, insider H Mark Courtney sold 14,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total transaction of $348,094.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,892.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FLO shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Flowers Foods from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

