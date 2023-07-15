Inspire Investing LLC Grows Position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,644 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICUI. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in ICU Medical by 6.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,035 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its holdings in ICU Medical by 54.6% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 566 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ICU Medical by 110.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,766 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ICU Medical by 1,098.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ICU Medical by 33.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,896 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares during the period. 93.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICUI opened at $180.72 on Friday. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.90 and a 12 month high of $212.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.13 and a beta of 0.62.

ICU Medical ( NASDAQ:ICUI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $568.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.30 million. ICU Medical had a positive return on equity of 6.42% and a negative net margin of 2.00%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICUI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on ICU Medical from $200.00 to $216.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ICU Medical in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th.

In other news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 30,000 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.02, for a total transaction of $5,400,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,262,333.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ICU Medical news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.41, for a total transaction of $36,939.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,997.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vivek Jain sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.02, for a total value of $5,400,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,262,333.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,194 shares of company stock valued at $11,097,640. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; and ClearGuard HD, that maintains hemodialysis catheters.

