Inspire Investing LLC Grows Stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in AGCO by 211.5% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of AGCO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in AGCO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AGCO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AGCO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AGCO in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $149.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on AGCO from $185.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on AGCO from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of AGCO from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AGCO presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.18.

AGCO Trading Down 0.1 %

AGCO stock opened at $134.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.67. AGCO Co. has a 1-year low of $89.36 and a 1-year high of $145.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.07. The company has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.37.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 27.21%. AGCO’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 14.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.96%.

AGCO Profile

(Free Report)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

