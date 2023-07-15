Inspire Investing LLC Grows Stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.5% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 8,240 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 5,598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.13, for a total value of $99,065.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,125,066.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

Shares of HII stock opened at $228.35 on Friday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.51 and a 52-week high of $260.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $212.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.78.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 5.27%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HII shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $238.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.86.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

