Inspire Investing LLC Grows Stock Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,846 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXP. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXP. Loop Capital upped their target price on Eagle Materials from $160.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $155.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Eagle Materials from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.80.

Eagle Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EXP opened at $187.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $170.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.29. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.98 and a 52-week high of $188.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The construction company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.44. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 40.09% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $470.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.03%.

Insider Activity at Eagle Materials

In other Eagle Materials news, EVP Matt Newby sold 4,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total value of $707,341.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,634,827.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Eagle Materials news, CEO Michael Haack sold 28,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.34, for a total transaction of $4,634,480.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,059,922.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Matt Newby sold 4,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total transaction of $707,341.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,634,827.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,939 shares of company stock worth $7,804,980 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

Featured Articles

