Inspire Investing LLC Has $269,000 Position in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Inspire Investing LLC reduced its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,082,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,473,000 after buying an additional 20,673 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,578,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,698,000 after purchasing an additional 25,941 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,174,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,367,000 after purchasing an additional 38,145 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 891,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,636,000 after purchasing an additional 206,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 767,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,931,000 after purchasing an additional 46,351 shares during the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WWE. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Benchmark downgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Monday, July 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.56.

World Wrestling Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment stock opened at $108.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.92 and a 200-day moving average of $94.60. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.80 and a 1-year high of $112.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 55.41 and a beta of 1.16.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 38.41%. The company had revenue of $297.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.46 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

World Wrestling Entertainment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is 24.62%.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

Featured Articles

