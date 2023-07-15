Inspire Investing LLC Has $270,000 Stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 34.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Commerce Bancshares by 2.8% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 393,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,944,000 after purchasing an additional 10,723 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Commerce Bancshares by 7.3% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 58,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $612,000. 67.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $48.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.55 and a 52-week high of $72.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.03 and a 200-day moving average of $57.69.

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.03. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 29.71% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The company had revenue of $389.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 27.87%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.80.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

