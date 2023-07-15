Inspire Investing LLC Has $271,000 Position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) by 36.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Semtech were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Semtech by 186.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000.

SMTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research note on Friday, March 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Semtech from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Semtech from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Semtech in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.10.

NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $28.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.01 and its 200-day moving average is $26.50. Semtech Co. has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $65.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -316.78 and a beta of 1.70.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $236.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.00 million. Semtech had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Semtech Co. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

