Inspire Investing LLC Has $271,000 Position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) by 34.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,272 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,838 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SWN. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 609.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,029 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 4,881.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,024 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 6,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on SWN. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Southwestern Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.53.

Southwestern Energy Stock Down 3.3 %

Southwestern Energy stock opened at $5.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.39 and its 200-day moving average is $5.31. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.57 and a fifty-two week high of $8.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 45.59% and a return on equity of 41.76%. Southwestern Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Southwestern Energy

(Free Report)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.