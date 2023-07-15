Inspire Investing LLC Has $271,000 Stock Holdings in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Free Report) by 28.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,613 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Medifast were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Medifast in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Medifast in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Medifast by 114.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Medifast by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 733 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Medifast in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medifast Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:MED opened at $91.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $995.24 million, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.25. Medifast, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.67 and a twelve month high of $178.99.

Medifast Announces Dividend

Medifast ( NYSE:MED Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $349.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.50 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 106.70% and a net margin of 9.27%. Medifast’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Medifast, Inc. will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 27th will be given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 26th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.22%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MED has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Medifast from $71.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com raised Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medifast

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $89.74 per share, for a total transaction of $67,663.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,382,749.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

