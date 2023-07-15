Inspire Investing LLC Has $271,000 Stock Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,995 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 7,044,909 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $417,059,000 after buying an additional 1,249,003 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 24.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,311,921 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $205,737,000 after buying an additional 655,132 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,441,912 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $151,692,000 after buying an additional 50,575 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 1.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,016,035 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $63,115,000 after buying an additional 18,612 shares during the period. Finally, Anomaly Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 427.3% in the fourth quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 911,101 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $53,937,000 after purchasing an additional 738,319 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LPX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Truist Financial raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. TD Securities raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.25.

Louisiana-Pacific Price Performance

Shares of LPX opened at $78.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 3.11. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $48.20 and a twelve month high of $79.56.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $584.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.23 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 19.05% and a return on equity of 37.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 12.06%.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

