Inspire Investing LLC Has $272,000 Position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Inspire Investing LLC cut its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 95,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after buying an additional 3,348 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 8,723 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Price Performance

Shares of OLLI stock opened at $69.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.33. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $44.72 and a one year high of $70.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $459.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.37 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 8.92%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.36.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

