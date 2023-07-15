Inspire Investing LLC Has $272,000 Stock Holdings in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Inspire Investing LLC decreased its position in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Surgery Partners were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 174.3% in the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 5,853,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,719,766 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,479,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,289 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,775,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,349,000 after acquiring an additional 22,936 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP increased its stake in Surgery Partners by 1,062.9% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 3,112,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844,400 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Surgery Partners by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,606,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,983,000 after purchasing an additional 60,462 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 1,892 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $85,329.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,162,899.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Bradley R. Owens sold 7,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total transaction of $261,105.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,693,802.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 1,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $85,329.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,898 shares in the company, valued at $19,162,899.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Surgery Partners stock opened at $44.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.61. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.46 and a fifty-two week high of $45.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.90 and a beta of 2.75.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $666.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.16 million. Surgery Partners had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. Sell-side analysts predict that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Surgery Partners in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised Surgery Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Surgery Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.27.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

