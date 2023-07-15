Inspire Investing LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 49.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Azenta were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZTA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Azenta by 321.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Azenta by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Azenta by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Azenta by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Azenta in the 4th quarter worth $113,000. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Azenta Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AZTA opened at $45.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.57 and a beta of 1.55. Azenta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.01 and a 12-month high of $71.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Azenta had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $148.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Azenta from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded Azenta from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.20.

About Azenta

(Free Report)

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

