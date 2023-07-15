Inspire Investing LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 15.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Post were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of POST. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Post by 98,990.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,108,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,394,000 after acquiring an additional 6,102,787 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Post during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,259,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Post during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,200,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Post by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 498,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,013,000 after acquiring an additional 248,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Post by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,474,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,345,000 after acquiring an additional 247,989 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on POST. Barclays began coverage on Post in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Post in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Post in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Post in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.33.

In other news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.31, for a total value of $169,599.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,887 shares in the company, valued at $680,726.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Post news, Director Thomas C. Erb purchased 1,000 shares of Post stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $86.76 per share, with a total value of $86,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,239. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.31, for a total value of $169,599.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,726.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Post stock opened at $86.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.18. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.69. Post Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.39 and a fifty-two week high of $98.84.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.42. Post had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal, hot cereal, and peanut and nut butter.

