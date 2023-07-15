Inspire Investing LLC Purchases 2,590 Shares of Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE)

Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Trinseo were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSE. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Trinseo by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management raised its stake in Trinseo by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Trinseo by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Trinseo by 3.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Trinseo by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TSE opened at $17.24 on Friday. Trinseo PLC has a 52-week low of $11.79 and a 52-week high of $43.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.04. The company has a market capitalization of $605.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Trinseo ( NYSE:TSE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.38). Trinseo had a negative return on equity of 21.78% and a negative net margin of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $996.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Trinseo PLC will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.28%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trinseo in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Trinseo from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Trinseo from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Trinseo from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

Trinseo PLC operates as a specialty material solutions provider in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics. The Engineered Materials segment offers rigid thermoplastic compounds and blends, soft thermoplastic, continuous cast, cell cast, and extruded PMMA sheets and resins for consumer electronics, medical, footwear, automotive, and building and construction application; and produces activated methyl methacrylates.

