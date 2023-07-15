Inspire Investing LLC Purchases 328 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,776 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Woodward were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Woodward during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Woodward by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 697,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,379,000 after buying an additional 33,282 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Woodward by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 85,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,265,000 after buying an additional 3,901 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in shares of Woodward by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 30,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Woodward by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 29,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Woodward from $107.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised their target price on Woodward from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Woodward from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Woodward from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.25.

Shares of WWD opened at $119.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Woodward, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.26 and a 1 year high of $121.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $112.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.13.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.24. Woodward had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $718.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.98%.

In related news, Director Rajeev Bhalla bought 461 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $108.23 per share, for a total transaction of $49,894.03. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at $149,357.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Woodward news, Director Rajeev Bhalla acquired 461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $108.23 per share, for a total transaction of $49,894.03. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,357.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald M. Sega sold 2,000 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total value of $223,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,531,799.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,440 shares of company stock worth $602,974. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

