Inspire Investing LLC Raises Holdings in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 16.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CHRD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Chord Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $166,849,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chord Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $143,583,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Chord Energy in the 4th quarter worth $128,428,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Chord Energy in the 4th quarter worth $116,158,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Chord Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,332,000. 98.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHRD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Chord Energy from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Chord Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $179.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $182.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chord Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.86.

Insider Activity

Chord Energy Stock Down 5.5 %

In related news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total value of $421,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 235,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,045,374.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total transaction of $421,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 235,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,045,374.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Charles J. Rimer sold 7,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total value of $1,161,657.77. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,514 shares in the company, valued at $15,605,165.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,259 shares of company stock worth $2,468,248 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CHRD stock opened at $148.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $149.25 and a 200 day moving average of $141.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 3.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.30. Chord Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $105.30 and a twelve month high of $164.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $896.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.67 million. Chord Energy had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 43.37%. On average, research analysts forecast that Chord Energy Co. will post 20.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chord Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $3.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.85%.

Chord Energy Profile

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Articles

