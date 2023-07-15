Inspire Investing LLC Raises Holdings in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Free Report) by 14.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,570 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in NuVasive by 8.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,823 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in NuVasive by 76.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in NuVasive by 16.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,222 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NuVasive during the first quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in NuVasive by 40.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 61,194 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after acquiring an additional 17,640 shares during the last quarter.

NUVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Saturday, July 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NuVasive from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NuVasive from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.98.

NuVasive stock opened at $43.36 on Friday. NuVasive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.17 and a 12-month high of $54.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.83.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $307.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.43 million. NuVasive had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 11.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

