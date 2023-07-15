Inspire Investing LLC Raises Position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,545 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Summit Materials in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Summit Materials by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,091 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in Summit Materials by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 7,169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the period.

NYSE SUM opened at $37.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.42. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.01 and a 52-week high of $38.00.

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.12. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $407.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SUM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Summit Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Summit Materials from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components. It also provides asphalt paving and related services.

