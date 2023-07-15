Inspire Investing LLC Sells 1,233 Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Inspire Investing LLC lowered its position in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,180 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,233 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NATI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in National Instruments by 11,536.4% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in National Instruments by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in National Instruments during the third quarter valued at $64,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in National Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in National Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on NATI. Susquehanna downgraded National Instruments from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on National Instruments in a research report on Saturday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $52.00) on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

National Instruments Price Performance

In other National Instruments news, EVP Ritu Favre sold 3,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $201,603.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,974.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 5,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total transaction of $292,397.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 188,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,944,282.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Ritu Favre sold 3,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $201,603.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,974.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 38,352 shares of company stock valued at $2,223,023 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:NATI opened at $56.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.79 and a beta of 1.17. National Instruments Co. has a 12 month low of $31.50 and a 12 month high of $58.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.57 and its 200 day moving average is $53.36.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $436.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.44 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 9.44%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that National Instruments Co. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. National Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 92.56%.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

