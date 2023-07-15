Inspire Investing LLC Sells 3,377 Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Inspire Investing LLC decreased its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) by 62.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,377 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VAC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VAC opened at $128.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $117.85 and a 12 month high of $165.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.81.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.70. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.88%.

VAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $223.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.67.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

