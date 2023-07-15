Integrated Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTV) Short Interest Up 2,300.0% in June

Integrated Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 2,300.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Integrated Ventures Stock Down 10.7 %

Shares of INTV opened at $3.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.62. Integrated Ventures has a 1-year low of $0.94 and a 1-year high of $9.75.

Integrated Ventures (OTCMKTS:INTV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.44 million during the quarter. Integrated Ventures had a negative net margin of 153.62% and a negative return on equity of 51.35%.

Integrated Ventures Company Profile

Integrated Ventures, Inc engages in the digital currency mining operations. The company manufactures equipment; and sells mining rigs, as well as develops blockchain software. It also provides transaction verification services for digital currency networks of cryptocurrencies, such as bitcoin, litecoin, Zcash, and ethereum.

